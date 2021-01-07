Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,759,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.19. The company had a trading volume of 124,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $240.29.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

