Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IART. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after buying an additional 165,780 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 614,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

