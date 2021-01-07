Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.05. Integrated Drilling Equipment shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG)

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.