Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Shares Up 17.2%

Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) were up 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 2,247,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 782,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22.

About Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

