Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) vs. QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Critical Review

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intel and QuickLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $71.97 billion 2.96 $21.05 billion $4.87 10.68 QuickLogic $10.31 million 4.29 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -1.98

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intel and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 10 16 15 0 2.12 QuickLogic 0 2 1 0 2.33

Intel currently has a consensus target price of $58.06, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 70.83%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Intel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 28.10% 29.44% 15.70% QuickLogic -143.64% -87.38% -36.00%

Volatility and Risk

Intel has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intel beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. The company has collaborations with UC San Francisco's Center for Digital Health Innovation, Fortanix, and Microsoft Azure to establish a computing platform with privacy-preserving analytics to accelerate the development and validation of clinical algorithms; and Inventec Corporation. Intel Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

