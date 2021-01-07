Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.93

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 7161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

