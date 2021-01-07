Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 5,065 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $327,604.20.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $269,884.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,376. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 131,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.