InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Critical Comparison

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InterContinental Hotels Group and Bally’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterContinental Hotels Group $2.08 billion 5.74 $385.00 million $3.01 21.73 Bally’s $523.58 million 2.89 $55.13 million $1.81 27.42

InterContinental Hotels Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. InterContinental Hotels Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InterContinental Hotels Group and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InterContinental Hotels Group and Bally’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterContinental Hotels Group 3 11 3 0 2.00 Bally’s 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bally’s has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Summary

InterContinental Hotels Group beats Bally’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names. It also provides IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program. As of February 28, 2020, the company had approximately 5,900 hotels and 884,000 rooms in approximately 100 countries. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.