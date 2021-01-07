Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$34.00. The stock traded as high as C$24.49 and last traded at C$24.23, with a volume of 268242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.47.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFP. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 2.4245308 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

