Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have commented on IFSPF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Interfor has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.