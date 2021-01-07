International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.75 and last traded at $118.65. Approximately 7,707,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,005,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.92.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

