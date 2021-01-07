International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

IGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.