International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 11.1%

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 918,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 393,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

About International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

