Internet of People Market Capitalization Achieves $556,959.11 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Internet of People has a market cap of $556,959.11 and $23.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet of People has traded 56.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

