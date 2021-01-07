Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.38

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $24.13. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 196,859 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.38.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$430.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.5700688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

