Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Up 18.9%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price shot up 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. 10,213,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 6,810,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INUV. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Inuvo alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159,395 shares during the period.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.