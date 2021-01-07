Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS)’s share price fell 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 89,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 108,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50.

About Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 167 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 213 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

