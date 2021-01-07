Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.45. 207,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 80,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,403.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.