Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.93

Shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.93 and last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 86920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

