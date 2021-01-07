Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.18

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.18 and last traded at $167.18, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 661.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

