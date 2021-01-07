Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.28

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.28 and last traded at $89.24, with a volume of 5888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

