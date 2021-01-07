Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.34. 5,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter.

