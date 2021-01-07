Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 10,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

