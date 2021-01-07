Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.75 on Thursday, hitting $314.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,397,805. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.60 and a 200 day moving average of $293.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $315.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.