Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Trading Up 5.4%

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s share price was up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $121.55. Approximately 4,914,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,305,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

