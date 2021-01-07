Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $59.42. Approximately 682,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 597,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 570.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 267,043 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,541,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter.

