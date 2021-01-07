Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.90. 6,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 35,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

