Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.52

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.52 and last traded at $179.52, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,168,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

