Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.72 and last traded at $63.24. Approximately 12,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 26,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

