Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 285,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 227,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 379,781 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 747,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 583,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 234,668 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 483,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.