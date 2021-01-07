Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 7th (AGYS, ANGI, APG, APPS, ATUS, AYX, BC, BIPC, BLL, BPMC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 7th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Agilysys Inc alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

APi Group (NYSE:APG)

was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.