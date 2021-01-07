Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 7th (ALA, BIR, BNE, BTE, CEU, CNQ, CPG, CR, CVE, EFN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 7th:

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)

had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$2.50.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$1.00.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.80. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from C$30.00 to C$43.00.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.50.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.70.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$5.00 to C$9.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) was given a C$14.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$1.60 to C$2.45.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.30.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$120.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.50.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.20.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.50.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) was given a C$29.00 price target by analysts at Atlantic Securities. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$2.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by Haywood Securities from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.25.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP) was given a C$1,810.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$4.35 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.90.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$4.50.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.75.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from C$126.00 to C$124.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$7.50.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

