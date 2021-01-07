Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

1/4/2021 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

12/29/2020 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. 3,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,908. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 857.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.