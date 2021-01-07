Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE: STT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2021 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

1/5/2021 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

1/4/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $78.00.

12/1/2020 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/30/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/18/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

11/11/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

11/10/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 51.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in State Street by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

