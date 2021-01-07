Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Coeur Mining (CDE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2020 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/18/2020 – Coeur Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/24/2020 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 3,990,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

