Investors Buy Large Volume of FARO Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,272 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,734% compared to the typical volume of 29 call options.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.99. 3,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,765. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

