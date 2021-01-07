Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,930 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,104% compared to the typical volume of 260 put options.

NYSE:UA opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2,064.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,075.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

