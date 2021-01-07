Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.15. Investview shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,989,390 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

