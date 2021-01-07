InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Up 9.5%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 3,094,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,573,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.
About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
