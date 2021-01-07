InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Up 9.5%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 3,094,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,573,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.