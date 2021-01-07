IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0028

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $334,918.17 and $4,356.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00110383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00448193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051360 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

