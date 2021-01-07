Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $10,918.05 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $10,918.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,940.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IONS opened at $56.19 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

