Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $59.14. 933,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 921,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 123.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,828,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 169,052 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,096.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

