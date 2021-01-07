IOST Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Binance, BitMax and ABCC. IOST has a total market cap of $92.41 million and approximately $71.56 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00277094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $995.14 or 0.02643557 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012837 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, OTCBTC, Binance, CoinZest, WazirX, CoinBene, DragonEX, GOPAX, BigONE, Bitkub, HitBTC, Hotbit, ABCC, Kyber Network, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, Huobi, BitMax, Upbit, Ethfinex, BitMart, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, DigiFinex, Coineal, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, OKEx, Koinex and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

