IOTA Price Tops $0.38 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $69.22 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00071879 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

