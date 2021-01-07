IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.91 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Bgogo. IoTeX has a market cap of $43.68 million and $7.91 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00319707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.06 or 0.02871282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bgogo, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

