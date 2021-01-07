iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $53.92. 1,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.