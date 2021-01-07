iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Shares Down 0.4%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.80. 13,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 15,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 1.25% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

