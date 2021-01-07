iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) Trading Down 0%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.26 and last traded at $43.83. 1,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

