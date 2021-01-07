iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $17.55. 73,010,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

