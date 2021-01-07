iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) Trading 3% Higher

iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP)’s stock price rose 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 4,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iPath S&P MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath S&P MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.